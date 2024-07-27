NITI Aayog meeting: PM says only ‘Viksit’ states can make ‘Viksit’ Bharat

NEW DELHI: Chairing the meeting of the ninth Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the ambitious goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ could be realized only through the collective efforts of all states.

Modi remarked that India was progressing in the right direction after overcoming a once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic.

“...We have defeated a once-in-100-year pandemic. Our people are full of enthusiasm and confidence. We can fulfil our dreams of Viksit Bharat 2047 with the combined effort of all states. Viksit states will make Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said, while stressing that the vision of a developed India by 2047 was shared by every Indian and highlighted the crucial role of states.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 is the ambition of every Indian. States can play an active role in achieving this aim as they are directly connected with the people,” the PM was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Niti Aayog after the meeting.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that this decade was marked by significant technological and geopolitical changes, as well as opportunities.

“This is the decade of changes, technological and geopolitical, and also of opportunities. India should grab these opportunities and make our policies conducive to international investments. This is the stepping stone for progress to make India a developed nation,” the PM said at the meeting, which focused on various development issues and policy matters.

Among the NDA allies, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several other leaders from the Opposition INDIA bloc were absent from the meeting.