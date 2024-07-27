NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meet begins amid boycott by several Opposition CMs

NEW DELHI: The NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began here on Saturday, even as several chief ministers from opposition-governed states decided to skip the meet.
The meeting focuses on making India a developed nation by 2047. It aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.
The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.
Notably, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, along with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab and Delhi governments, have said they will boycott the meeting.
They decided to skip the meeting to protest the 2024-25 Union Budget, calling it 'discriminatory' towards non-NDA-ruled state governments.
However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren are in Delhi to attend the event.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an ally of the NDA government, will also not be attending. The state will be represented at the meeting by deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, officials said.
Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog.
He will be joined by chief ministers and lieutenant governors of states and union territories, union ministers as ex-officio members and special invitees, and the vice chairman and members of the NITI Aayog.
The meeting also focusses on recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December last year.
During the conference, recommendations were made on five key themes--drinking water: access, quantity, and quality; electricity: quality, efficiency, and reliability; health: accessibility, affordability, and quality of care; schooling: access and quality; and land and property: accessibility, digitization, registration, and mutation.
A vision document is being prepared to help India become a developed economy of USD 30 trillion by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.
In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.
The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others.