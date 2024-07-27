NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meet begins amid boycott by several Opposition CMs

NEW DELHI: The NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began here on Saturday, even as several chief ministers from opposition-governed states decided to skip the meet.

The meeting focuses on making India a developed nation by 2047. It aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.

Notably, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, along with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab and Delhi governments, have said they will boycott the meeting.

They decided to skip the meeting to protest the 2024-25 Union Budget, calling it 'discriminatory' towards non-NDA-ruled state governments.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren are in Delhi to attend the event.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an ally of the NDA government, will also not be attending. The state will be represented at the meeting by deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, officials said.