Six Punjabi youths arrested in Canada for extortion targeting businessmen

CHANDIGARH: Six Punjabi youths including a girl have been arrested by the Edmonton Police in Canada in the extortion series known as Project Gaslight. It is a probe into incidents targeting business owners in Edmonton. Canada-wide warrants have been issued to the seventh alleged suspect, also a Punjabi, who is the mastermind.

In an official statement, Edmonton Police stated that the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) detectives have arrested six suspects and issued Canada-wide warrants for a seventh in the extortion series known as Project Gaslight.

The police are now investigating 40 incidents related to the extortion series, with the latest occurring early this morning, Friday, July 26 involving an arson at an apartment building in the Cavanagh neighborhood.

On Thursday, July 25 EPS and RCMP officers executed search warrants at six locations in southeast Edmonton relating to Project Gaslight. The police also arrested and charged five males and one female believed to be involved in the extortion scheme that was targeting South Asian business owners in the Edmonton area.

The arrested persons included one female, Jashandeep Kaur (19) and five males Gurkaran Singh (19) Manav Heer (19) Parminder Singh (21) Divnoor Asht (19) and a 17-year-old are all facing a host of serious criminal charges.

Canada-wide warrants have also been issued for Maninder Singh Dhaliwal (34), who is believed to be the leader of the criminal organization responsible for the extortions.