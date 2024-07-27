Speculation rife on PM Modi visiting Kyiv

NEW DELHI: Speculation is rife over Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelling to Kyiv, Ukraine a month from now.

Though it’s not been confirmed officially. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Ukraine since their conflict with Russia began on February 24th, 2022.

“When PM Modi visited Moscow earlier this month, he spoke about a peaceful resolution of the conflict and also expressed his grief over the death of children (following reports of a hospital attack in Kyiv).

He reportedly also shared with President Vladimir Putin on the likelihood of his visiting Ukraine subsequently,” according to a source.

It may be recalled that Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had expressed his dismay over the warm hug that PM Modi gave to President Putin. “It’s a devastating blow to peace efforts,” said Zelenskyy after Modi met Putin.

India has always maintained that this is ‘No era for war’ and the resolution of conflict was through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi also told President Putin that solutions to conflict could not be found on the battlefield.

However, it is common knowledge that India and Russia share strong historic ties and that equation shall remain. Whether PM Modi’s possible visit to Kyiv will help in the peace process only time will tell.