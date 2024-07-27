Uproar in Lower House during debate on Budget

NEW DELHI: The faceoff between the government and Opposition continued in the Lok Sabha on Friday over the alleged discrimination against non-BJP states in the Union Budget.

The House was adjourned briefly after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee raised the issue of ‘division’ of West Bengal. While Speaker Om Birla did not heed to Banerjee’s demand, TMC MPs entered the well in protest. The Speaker adjourned the House amid sloganeering by treasury benches against the corruption charges against the Karnataka government.

Referring to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju’s remarks that the Opposition disrespected people’s mandate, Congress MP KC Venugopal said it is the responsibility of the minister to coordinate with both parties.

SP MP Harendra Singh Malik demanded the legal guarantee of MSP and an extension of Agniveer services from four to 20 or 25 years. Haryana Congress MP Jai Parkash accused the Centre of neglecting Haryana in the Budget. “Since Congress won five seats in Haryana, ED raids began in the state,” he said.

JDU MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the Opposition criticises the Budget because “they cannot digest that Modi is in power for the third time.”

Focus on Haryana

Responding to Rajiv Ranjan Singh’s criticism that Opposition is focusing more on Haryana, Congress MP Deepender Hooda said, “If you forget Haryana, people will teach you a lesson.”