CUET-UG results announced by NTA

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Sunday, setting the stage for the delayed undergraduate admission process to commence.

On July 7, the NTA released the provisional answer keys for CUET-UG 2024. Following this, a retest was held on July 19 for over 1,000 candidates whose grievances were deemed valid by the agency.

The announcement of the CUET-UG results was postponed amidst controversies over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET. The results, initially scheduled for June 30, were delayed as the NTA addressed accusations of paper leaks in NEET-UG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-UGC-NET exams.

For the first time, the CUET-UG was conducted in a hybrid mode nationwide. However, the exam in Delhi was canceled a night before the scheduled date due to "logistical reasons" and was rescheduled later.

The NTA had earlier stated that the third edition of CUET-UG would be completed within seven days without score normalization, as all exams would be conducted in a single shift.

This year, the test was administered in pen-paper mode for 15 subjects and in computer-based test (CBT) mode for the remaining 48 subjects. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the CUET-UG, seeking admission to undergraduate programs in 261 central, state, deemed, and private universities.

The first edition of the exam in 2022 faced significant technical issues, leading to the normalization of scores due to multiple shifts for subject exams.