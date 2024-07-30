Chhattisgarh: Transfer of forest land title to ‘deprived’ legal heir soon

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh govt has devised an action plan for transferring land ownership for thousands of tribals and forest dwellers living as “dispossessed” descendants after the death of their forefathers or parents, who were allotted individual title deeds.

First time in the country, an initiative is being taken when the procedures have been formulated and notified in the official gazette on how the descendants can conveniently acquire the forest land ownership, the officials said.

The measure will enable thousands of needy tribal families to access benefits of various government welfare schemes.