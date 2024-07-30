CSAB-2024: Special Round counselling for vacant seats in NIT+ System

MANGALURU: The joint-counselling and seat allocation to 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, three Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs) and 37 GFTIs, collectively called NIT+ System, was conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA 2024).

Out of 42,200 seats available in NIT+ System about 41,000 seats were allotted to candidates till the final round (5th Round) of JoSAA counselling and about 28,700 candidates accepted the allotted seats. Consequently, around 13,500 seats are still lying vacant in these institutes.

These vacant seats will be filled through the CSAB Special Round counselling conducted by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB 2024) organised by National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.

A release from NITK said there will be two special rounds of counselling to fill these vacant seats. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria as per JoSAA-2024 Business Rules can participate in the ‘CSAB 2024 Special Round Counselling’ for NIT+ System.

The candidates who have participated in JoSAA 2024 and willing to upgrade their seats and Fresh candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can participate in the ‘CSAB 2024 Special Round Counselling’.

All the eligible candidates should register afresh for the CSAB Special Rounds at the CSAB portal (https://csab.nic.in). The registration and choice filling for ‘CSAB 2024 Special Round’ will start on July 31.

Fifty-two document Verification Centers (VCs) and Help Centers (HCs) have been established across the country to assist CSAB-2024 counselling process. A multilingual Help-Desk (10 Indian languages) at CSAB Headquarters at NITK Surathkal has also been established to facilitate the counselling process.