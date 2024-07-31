'BJP and Congress have been fiercely anti-OBC,' says BSP supremo Mayawati

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati criticised both the BJP and Congress over the caste census row in the ongoing parliament session on Wednesday and said that both parties have been fiercely anti-OBC.

Taking on to the social media platform X she said "Yesterday, the ongoing dispute between Congress and BJP etc. in the Parliament, especially on caste and caste census, was a drama and an attempt to deceive the OBC community"

She further said, "The history of both parties regarding their reservation has been fiercely anti-OBC, both openly and behind the scenes. It is not right to trust them."

In a series of posts, highlighting the achievements of her government she said that the OBC reservation was implemented due to the efforts of BSP.

She said, "The OBC reservation was implemented here due to the efforts of the BSP".

Mayawati also backed the national caste census and said that this is a special issue of public benefit.

"National Caste Census is a special national issue of public interest, towards which the Centre needs to be serious. Crores of poor, backward and Bahujans also have a right in the development of the country, in fulfilling which the caste census plays an important role" she said.