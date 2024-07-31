Split in SAD likely as 8 rebel leaders expelled

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday expelled eight senior rebel leaders from its primary membership for “indulging in anti-party activities”, further deepening the internal rift.

A decision to this effect was taken by the party’s disciplinary committee headed by senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhundur at a meeting held here. Other members, including Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Gulzar Singh Ranike, attended the meeting with Ranike joining in telephonically.

The expelled leaders are: Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sikander Singh Maluka, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Surinder Singh Thekedar and Charanjit Singh Brar.

The party also removed seven leaders as ‘halka in charges’ and announced that these vacancies would be filled soon after detailed feedback from the party workers.

The seven constituencies which have fallen vacant after the expulsion of their in-charges are Nakodar, Bholath, Ghanuar, Sanour, Samana, Garhshankar and Rajpura.