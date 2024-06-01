BJP 'misused' administration in UP, EC 'slow' to take action: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of misusing the administration in Uttar Pradesh and said the Election Commission was slow in taking action.

In a press statement issued from the SP headquarters, former UP chief minister Yadav alleged, "Today, when it was the last phase of voting, the BJP did not stop its habitual misuse of the administration."

Giving the example of booths of Mirzapur and Barhaj of Deoria district, he said many complaints have been registered against the BJP for intimidating the voters, obstructing voting and threatening or chasing away the polling agents on the strength of power.

Yadav said, "At many places, Samajwadi Party workers were misbehaved with and arrested. The administration's intention was to not let Samajwadi Party supporters vote."

Expressing dissatisfaction, the SP chief said, "It is regrettable that the Election Commission was very slow in taking action. The lack of transparency that should have been seen in the work of the Commission for free and fair elections puts a question mark on the democratic systems."