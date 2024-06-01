Ten dead as flood wreaks havoc in Assam, Manipur

GUWAHATI: Ten people have died so far and approximately 5.5 lakh people have been affected by floods in Assam and Manipur, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation on Friday.

The situation turned worse in Assam where six persons died on Friday, taking the toll to 10. The deaths were reported from Cachar (3), Hailakandi (2), and West Karbi Anglong (1). Three others died earlier in the storm post-cyclone Remal. Over 3.49 lakh people are affected in 11 districts such as Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai, and Golaghat.

Authorities have set up 187 relief camps where over 28,000 people are sheltered.