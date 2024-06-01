Ten dead as flood wreaks havoc in Assam, Manipur

GUWAHATI: Ten people have died so far and approximately 5.5 lakh people have been affected by floods in Assam and Manipur, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation on Friday.
The situation turned worse in Assam where six persons died on Friday, taking the toll to 10. The deaths were reported from Cachar (3), Hailakandi (2), and West Karbi Anglong (1). Three others died earlier in the storm post-cyclone Remal. Over 3.49 lakh people are affected in 11 districts such as Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai, and Golaghat.
Authorities have set up 187 relief camps where over 28,000 people are sheltered.
The situation in Manipur slightly improved as the floodwaters started receding. Over 1.88 lakh people are affected by floods and landslides in Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Noney, Churachandpur, Senapati, and Kakching districts.
Various agencies, engaged in rescue operations, evacuated over 18,000 people to safer locations. Authorities have opened 56 relief camps for the affected. In Meghalaya, two persons were killed in a landslide at Nongpriang village in Sohra in the early hours of Thursday. All four bodies were retrieved on Thursday and Friday.
Modi took stock of the situation in the Northeast states as well as West Bengal. “My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected… The central government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected,” Modi wrote on X.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the chief ministers of the affected states in the Northeast and assured them of all possible help. He also briefed the PM on the situation.
28K people taking shelter at 187 relief camps
Authorities have set up 187 relief camps where over 28,000 people are sheltered. The situation in Manipur slightly improved as the floodwaters started receding. Over 1.88 lakh people are affected by floods and landslides in Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Noney, Churachandpur, Senapati, and Kakching districts.