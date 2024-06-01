Here are the 57 Seats of LS polls phase seven you need to know

Punjab|Total seats 13 Seats in 7th Phase13

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats. The INDIA bloc allies — Congress and AAP — are contesting the polls separately while the BJP and SAD are fighting on their own for the first time since 1996. Besides these parties, SAD (A) and the BSP have also fielded their candidates. Among the prominent faces, BJP nominee and four-time MP Preneet Kaur is seeking reelection from the Patiala seat. Three-time MP and SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal and BJP’s Parampal Kaur Sidhu, a former IAS officer, are trying their luck from Bathinda while former CM and Congress candidate Channi and BJP’s Sushil Rinku are in fray from Jalandhar.

Himachal Pradesh|Total seats 4 4

Thirty-seven candidates are in fray for four LS seats and 25 nominees will contest six assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh on June 1. The high-pitched campaign in the hill state, filled with rancour and insinuations, ended with two rallies of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Badsar and Mandi and a roadshow of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Solan on Thursday. Due to the assembly bypolls, local issues dominated the campaigning. BJP’s Mandi LS candidate Kangna Ranaut and Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh hogged the limelight due to their controversial remarks.

Jharkhand| Total seats 14 Seats in 7th Phase3

Over 53.23 lakh voters will cast their votes to choose from 52 candidates in three LS seats in the Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand. Nineteen candidates each are in fray in Dumka and Godda, while Rajmahal has 14 contestants. In Dumka, BJP candidate Sita Soren will lock horns with INDIA bloc’s Nalin Soren. Rajmahal will see a triangular fight as JMM’s Borio legislator Lobin Hembrom is contesting the seat as an Independent candidate against sitting JMM MP Vijay Hansdak. Godda is set for a direct fight between the BJP’s three-time MP Nishikant Dubey and Congress’s Pradip Yadav.

West bengal |Total seats 42 Seats in 7th Phase9

South Bengal, a traditional TMC stronghold, faces a significant electoral battle testing the party’s dominance amid an ‘old versus new’ power struggle, with the national spotlight on Sandeshkhali in Basirhat due to allegations of atrocities on women and land grabs. The final phase will cover Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jayanagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar, where the TMC secured win in 2019. The results in the 9 seats will be a key for TMC, seeking to maintain its grip amidst challenges from the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance.

Uttar pradesh |Total seats 80 Seats in 7th Phase13

Along with 13 LS seats, bypoll for the Duddhi (ST) assembly seat in Sonbhadra district will also be held on Saturday. UP will see a direct contest between the NDA and INDIA bloc members SP and Congress. Besides Modi, who is a seeking a third term from Varanasi, there are 143 candidates in fray. Among the prominent seats are Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Chandauli, Maharajganj and Mirzapur (from where Union ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey, Pankaj Chaudhary and Anupriya Patel are contesting), Ghazipur where the late Mukhtar Ansari’s brother is in fray and Ballia where former PM Chandrashekhar’s son Neeraj Shekhar is fielded.