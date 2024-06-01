IndiGo's Varanasi-Delhi flight receives bomb threat; nothing suspicious found, say police

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from Varanasi to the national capital received a bomb threat on Saturday and all passengers safely disembarked from the aircraft after landing at the Delhi airport.

After a thorough checking, the police said it was a hoax call, officials said.

According a Delhi Police officer, at about 5.38 pm, a female caller telephonically informed the security staff of Delhi airport operator DIAL that her husband who is travelling from Varanasi to Delhi in an IndiGo flight is carrying a bomb in his handbag.

"Accordingly, following standard security protocol, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found," the officer said.

The officer further said that a detailed interrogation of the concerned passenger, identified as Vimal Kumar, 42, a resident of Meerut, was conducted.

Kumar stated that his wife had made a call after watching a news regarding a bomb in an aircraft four days days back as she is 'mentally unfit', the officer said.