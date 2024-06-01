Lok Sabha polls: UP records moderate 54 per cent turnout in final phase

LUCKNOW: In the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 13 seats in the crucial Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 54 per cent till 5 pm on Saturday. The turnout was 58.14 per cent in the same phase in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Voting in the 13 seats, including the VVIP constituency of Varanasi where PM Modi is in the fray, ended at 6 pm sealing the fate of 144 candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from here.

Besides Varanasi, the other seats which went to the polls on Saturday included Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).

According to the ECI, the polling percentage recorded in the 13 seats was -- Ballia 50.56%, Bansgaon 50.06%, Chandauli 58.19%, Deoria 54.13%, Ghazipur 53.53%, Ghosi 53.19%, Gorakhpur 52.53%, Kushinagar 56.04%, Maharajganj 58.66%, Mirzapur 55.83%, Robertsganj 54.25%, Salempur 50.21% and Varanasi 54.83.

The bypoll for the Duddhi (reserved for Scheduled Tribes) assembly constituency in Sonbhadra district was also held on Saturday. The poll percentage in Duddhi stood at 54.48 till 5 pm.

In the last phase of the elections, besides PM Modi, three Union ministers including Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) from Mirzapur, Dr Mahendra Chandra Pandey of BJP from Chandauli and Pankaj Chaudhury also of BJP from Maharajganj were in the fray.