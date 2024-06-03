INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi after LS poll results: Sources

NEW DELHI: Leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc would meet here on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning to assess the Lok Sabha poll results, sources have said.

They said top leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to be in Delhi by Tuesday evening, once the counting of votes in their respective states is over.

The sources said this was decided by the opposition leaders when they met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here on Saturday afternoon.

"INDIA leaders will obviously meet after the results are declared," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X while denying reports that opposition parties will hold protests if the poll results go against them.

Opposition leaders have claimed that the INDIA bloc is coming to power at the Centre with more than 295 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asserted that it will form the government for the third time in a row.

All exit polls have also given a clear majority to the BJP.

The counting of the votes polled in the Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be taken up on Tuesday.