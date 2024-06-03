Railways collect over Rs 6112 cr from 2019-2023 ticket cancellations, reveals RTI

RAIPUR: Guess the revenue Indian Railways can get from the cancellation of tickets? It’s a whopping Rs 6112 crore collected between 2019 to 2023! However, the railway official cited it as a small amount and not part of the earnings of the national transporter.

The year-wise amount deducted from the cancellations was revealed by the railway ministry in response to a Right to Information (RTI) plea filed by the Raipur-based social activist Kunal Shukla.

According to the information shared with the activist, the ticket cancellation in the year 2019-20 was Rs 1724.44 crore, year 2020-21 was Rs 710.54 crore, year 2021-22 it was Rs 1569 crore and in the year 2022-23 the amount accrued from cancellation was Rs 2109.74 crore (provisional). (See Table).

Taken together during the given four years, the Indian Railways earned over Rs 6112 crore only from cancellation of tickets

In the last ten year the passenger fare has also been increased by 85 percent, Shukla said.

The railway tickets for reservations can be acquired through the railway counter ticket or online e-ticket.

However, according to the chief public relations officer of the profit-making South East Central Railways (SECR) headquartered in Bilaspur, Vikas Kashyap, the amount received from the cancellation is the minimal clerical charges taken against cancellation of tickets and do not add to Railways as its earning.

“The entire amount from ticket cancellations goes to the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an independent public sector undertaking. Going by the huge proportion of tickets generated daily at around 70-80 lakh across India, the amount accrued from the cancellations is not that high”, Kashyap said.