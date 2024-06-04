Central forces to stay in violence-hit Bengal till June 19 as situation tense

In Kaliganj, Hafijul Sheikh was shot at and then hacked twice allegedly by Trinamool activists. His was decapitated and his body was taken away. When the incident happened, Sheikh was having tea at a local tea shop, which was a stone’s throw from his house.

BJP Krishnanagar candidate Amrita Roy rushed to the spot on Sunday. “I knew about Hafijul joining our party. It is repulsing to see someone’s head being taken away. This is sadism and perversion,” Roy said.

Hafijul was earlier with the CPM and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Sandeshkhali was on the boil with women protesting and preventing the Central forces, police and RAF from entering Sandeshkhali to arrest a person linked to Saturday’s violence.