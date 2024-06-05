At 25, Shambhavi set to become country’s youngest woman MP

PATNA: Twenty-five year-old Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Shambhavi Choudhary from Samastipur is set to create a history of sorts by emerging as the youngest Dalit woman MP in the Lok Sabha.

She defeated her nearest rival Congress’s Sunny Hazari, the son of a senior JD(U) minister Maheshwar Hazari, by more than 1.87 lakh votes.

Daughter of a senior JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary, considered as a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shambhavi was the youngest woman candidate in the Lok Sabha election from this reserved seat in the state.

She is the daughter-in-law of former IPS office and secretary of Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust Acharya Kishore Kunal. She is currently director of the Gyan Niketan School in the state capital. After completing her PG from Delhi School of Economics, Shambhavi is pursuing her PhD from Magadh University. She had done her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning for her, showered his blessings on her by placing his hands on her head. During a rally in Darbhanga on May 4, The PM took details of her educational qualifications. He urged the people to help her succeed.