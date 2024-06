NEW DELHI: While the BJP suffered a setback in its strongholds such as Uttar Pradesh in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party has finally arrived in Telangana and doubled its 2019 tally of four seats.

The Congress, which was hoping for a double-digit tally after its victory in the 2023 Assembly polls in the state, had to settle for eight seats, the same as the BJP. The vote share of the Congress nevertheless went up from 27.79% in the 2019 LS elections to 40.1%.

It was even slightly more than the 39.4% of votes that it had bagged in the recent Assembly polls. The Congress tally rose from three in 2019 to eight. The party retained two of its seats but failed to hold on to Malkajgiri, from where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had won in 2019.

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi won from Hyderabad comfortably defeating the BJP’s Madhavi Latha by more than 3.3 lakh votes.

The BRS, which bagged 39 seats in the Assembly polls, failed to win even in a single segment in the Lok Sabha elections, its worst performance since the party was launched in 2001. The pink party’s vote share plummeted from 41.71% in 2019 to less than 17% and eight of its candidates even lost their deposits.