CPI(M-L) back to LS after 3 decades as Left tally at 9

NEW DELHI: The Left parties have jointly improved their performance in these Lok Sabha elections as they managed to bag nine seats in four states. The CPM, which registered victory in four constituencies, also threw political analysts for a loop in

Rajasthan as its candidate from Sikar Atma Ram won the election by more than 72,000 votes. The CPI and CPIML (Liberation) grabbed two seats each in Tamil Nadu and Bihar respectively.

The CPI’s Subbarayan K emerged victorious in Tiruppur and his colleague Selvaraj V won Nagapattinam seat. Raja Ram Singh of CPIML (Liberation) succeeded in Karakat and the party’s another candidate Sudama Prasad defeated union minister and BJP’s RK Singh with a margin of about 60,000 votes. The CPIML (Liberation) has made a comeback to Lok Sabha after a gap of 25 years.