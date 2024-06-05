CPI(M-L) back to LS after 3 decades as Left tally at 9

NEW DELHI: The Left parties have jointly improved their performance in these Lok Sabha elections as they managed to bag nine seats in four states. The CPM, which registered victory in four constituencies, also threw political analysts for a loop in
Rajasthan as its candidate from Sikar Atma Ram won the election by more than 72,000 votes. The CPI and CPIML (Liberation) grabbed two seats each in Tamil Nadu and Bihar respectively.
The CPI’s Subbarayan K emerged victorious in Tiruppur and his colleague Selvaraj V won Nagapattinam seat. Raja Ram Singh of CPIML (Liberation) succeeded in Karakat and the party’s another candidate Sudama Prasad defeated union minister and BJP’s RK Singh with a margin of about 60,000 votes. The CPIML (Liberation) has made a comeback to Lok Sabha after a gap of 25 years.
The Revolutionary Socialist Party’s (RSP) NK Premachandran defeated his nearest rival M Mukesh of CPM by over 1.5 lakh votes in Kollam (Kerala).The Left parties, except RSP, had seat sharing arrangements with the Congress, RJD, and DMK as part of opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar and Tamil Nadu. The other three seats wrested by the CPM are Alathur (Kerala), Dindigul and Madurai; both are in Tamil Nadu. The party’s vote share is 1.76 %, which is virtually equal to its previous performance.
CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the ‘image of invincibility’ built around the PM and his boast of winning more than 400 seats is busted. “The credible showing of the INDIA bloc countered Modi communal electioneering and championed issues of the defence of the Constitution, democracy and people’s livelihood issues,” he said.