Decimation of ‘neutral’ parties

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha election results showed that the parties, which maintained an equidistance from the NDA and INDIA bloc, have been decimated, experts said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in UP, which did not align with either pro- or anti-Modi groupings, could not get a single seat. The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Telangana and Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab also faced a similar fate.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, which stayed out of alliance blocs, received a double blow, as the two parties not only got reduced to political insignificance at national level, but they lost power in assembly polls.

Commenting on the results, retired Patna University professor NK Chowdhary told this newspaper that politics is all about taking pole positions and no one can afford to be a fence-sitter in elections particularly where “you have a strong polarising personality leading from the front.”

“In politics neutrality means nothing, as this can only be true and of some use in academics. But politics is not academics. Elections are there to take positions and if you don’t, the blocs see you with suspicion,” Chowdhary said.