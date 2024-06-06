Perfect score, Chirag new ‘Dalit icon’ in Bihar

PATNA: If Lok Sabha results are any indication, Chirag Paswan is the newest “Dalit icon” in Bihar, an heir to his father’s legacy. He has not only won from Hajipur (SC) but has also got all the other four seats that his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contested. It’s a perfect 5/5 score or him.

Chirag’s father Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away in 2020, represented Hajipur eight times and earned a place for himself in national politics.

The four seats apart from Hajipur (SC) that the LJP (RV) won are: Samastipur (SC), Khagaria, Vaishali and Jamui (SC). Chirag won twice — in 2014 and 2019 — from Jamui.

Chirag won the Hajipur seat by defeating his nearest rival Shivchandra Ram of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by over 1.70 lakh votes. While Paswan polled 6.14 lakh votes, Ram got 4.44 lakh votes.