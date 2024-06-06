Rahul Gandhi alleges scam behind Rs 31 lakh crore stock market crash on June 4, demands JPC probe

The stock markets had risen after the exit polls on June 1, all of which turned out to be grossly incorrect, before the crash three days later.

Rahul alleged that BJP leaders had information that the exit polls were wrong.

"We want an inquiry against PM Modi, Home Minister Shah and those who carried out the exit polls," he said.

"For first time we noted that during polls, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, finance minister commented on stock market," said Rahul.

Why did the prime minister and home minister give investment advice to people, Gandhi asked and alleged that BJP leaders had information that exit polls were wrong.

"We want JPC probe into biggest stock market scam," he said.

People higher up in the BJP carried out this stock market scam and Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah were directly involved, the Congress leader alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)