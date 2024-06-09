Close call at Mumbai Airport as Indigo-Air India flights nearly collide on runway

Hundreds of passengers in two fights had a close shave after their flights came in close contact on a runway at the Mumbai airport.

The incident is said to have occurred when an Indigo flight was landing on a runway just a few meters away from another Air India flight which took off all in the same runaway.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India has begun an investigation into the matter.

Menawhile, IndiGo has said in a statement that the pilot of the Indore-Mumbai flight 6E 6053 followed the ATC's instructions. "On Jun 8, 2024 IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The Pilot in Command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure," it has said.

The video of the two flights coming in close contact is now going viral on social media.