BJP chooses 2 MPs from West Bengal for Team Modi

KOLKATA: With the BJP bagging only 12 Lok Sabha seats as against 29 by its principal rival Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the BJP appeared to have limited options to project the state at the Central level, given the fact that it had to accommodate its allies in the Modi cabinet. Sukanta Majumdar (Balurghat) and Shantanu Thakur (Bangaon) are the party candidates who have found place in the cabinet.

Soon after the BJP failed to replicate its 2019 show in the state, losing ground to the Trinamool, the fissures in the state unit were again out in the open, with at least two prominent leaders criticising the state leadership in recent days.