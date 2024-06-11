40 MLAs of Ajit, Shinde in touch with Congress: LoP

MUMBAI: Congress MLA and leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar has claimed that 40 MLAs of CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and DCM Ajit Pawar-led NCP are eager for “ghar wapsi” (homecoming).

Wadettiwar’s claim drew its strength from the Lok Sabha election results, which he said, demonstrated in which direction the wind was blowing in the state. He forecast that the impact would persist well into the assembly elections.

“We are confident that Maha Vikas Aghadi – an alliance of Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Uddhav Thaceray-led Shiv Sena -- will return to power in Maharashtra,” Wadettiwar said. “The trend of Lok Sabha elections shows that MVA was ahead in 150 state assembly segments while Mahayuti took leads in 130 of them. The state has a 288-member assembly.