Madhya Pradesh govt approves Rs 24,000 crore power subsidy, creates 46K new posts in health sector

Arrangements will be made to ensure that the cattle heads injured in road accidents could be immediately provided treatment. The hydraulic cattle lifting vehicle will be managed under a toll system. Programs will be organized throughout the year on 26 important dates related to Gauvansh at cow shelters of. To connect the Gaushalas with the society, various social, auspicious, and religious programs will also be organized.

While maintaining that two helicopters are available in the state for free Air Ambulance Service to Ayushman Card holders, the CM informed that MP was the only state in the country where the Election Commission had used the same service for dealing with emergencies in each of the four phases of the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

“Starting from June 13, Air Taxi service will be launched in the state to connect Bhopal, Jabalpur, Singrauli and Rewa. The online ticket booking window for this service has been unveiled today only. Further, the Helicopter enabled religious tourism service will be launched from June 16. In the first phase, it will connect Ujjain and Omkareshwar (which house the two Jyotirlingas) with Bhopal and Indore. In the next phase in July, the 16-seater crafts will be part of the same service, which will gradually cover all other religious places of the state,” CM Dr Mohan Yadav told journalists after the cabinet meeting.

Stressing that the government was working proactively to promote Information Technology and related sectors in the state in a big way, Yadav said, “I’ve had two meetings with union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for promoting the IT sector in the state. Three buildings of IT Park are already fully occupied in Indore and the fourth building too is ready there. The IT sector is also being promoted in other cities, including Bhopal, Ujjain and Jabalpur. We’re also working on a semiconductor chip policy. I’ll soon travel to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and study the incentives being granted by the state governments there to boost the IT and allied sector. We’ll work to render better incentives than those states subsequently in MP.”

Yadav, who was the higher education minister in the previous BJP regime in the state, further said that efforts were being made to ensure that all colleges have their own buses for students. “We’re also working on an initiative under which the colleges will adopt around 2000 villages (at least one college adopts one village) in the state. We’re also trying to get each of my colleagues in the council of ministers and officials of the government adopt at least one school in the state.”