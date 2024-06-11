Now, Sena says it’s not happy with MoS post

MUMBAI: A day after the Ajit Pawar-led NCP rejected a Minister of State (MoS) position in the Narendra Modi cabinet saying it wants a Cabinet post, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said it was not happy with the MoS berth given to it.

Prataprao Jadhav is the sole representative of Shinde-led Sena in the new government. He has been allocated the AYUSH ministry as MoS with independent charge and also health & family welfare as MoS.

Expressing disappointment over the issue, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne said his party is one of the oldest allies of the BJP and deserves a cabinet minister. “In this election, the strike ratio of Shiv Sena was higher than that of the BJP in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena contested 15 seats and won 7, while the BJP contested 28 seats but won only 9. Our performance is better,” said Barne.