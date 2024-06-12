CM Mamata announces Rs 293 crore aid to 2.1 lakh farmers for crop loss

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government has started releasing a total of Rs 293 crore directly to the bank accounts of 2.1 lakh farmers in the state, who suffered crop losses due to adverse weather conditions during the current Rabi season.

She also said the aid was in addition to the Rs 2,900 crore assistance to 1.05 crore farmers and tenants in the state, who were enrolled in the 'Krishak Bandhu (Natun)' scheme.

"I am happy to announce that (apart from providing Rs 2,900 cr assistance to 1 crore 5 lakh farmers and bargadars across the state under the Krishak Bandhu Natun Scheme), we are also releasing today onwards a sum of Rs 293 crore directly to the bank accounts of our 2.10 lakh farmers who suffered crop losses due to adverse weather conditions during current Rabi season," Banerjee wrote on X.