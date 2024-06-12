India presses Russia to send back its citizens from war zone after two more die

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday said it has been pressing Russia to ensure the safety and repatriation of its nationals employed by the Russian Army.

The comments by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said two more Indians serving with the Russian military were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This has taken the number of Indians killed in the war zone to four.

"Since the first day, we have constantly been discussing this matter with the Russian authorities, the system and the leadership," Kwatra said.

"All of our efforts are aimed at keeping the Indians safe," he said at a media briefing while responding to a question on the matter.

"We have clearly told the Russian officials that all Indians in the war zone, howsoever they got there is another matter, should be returned (to India)," he said.

Confirming the deaths of the two Indians, the MEA on Tuesday said India has strongly taken up the matter with Russia and sought early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army.