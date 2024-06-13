After below-par LS poll results, Punjab cabinet rejig on cards

CHANDIGARH: Following the AAP’s victory in just three Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, coupled with a significant drop in its vote share, the stage is set for a long-awaited cabinet reshuffle in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government. Mann on Wednesday met AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Additionally, National General Secretary (Organization) Sandeep Pathak convened a meeting with approximately 15 party MLAs in Mohali.

Sources reveal that Mann and Kejriwal deliberated on the cabinet reshuffle and the party’s performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Subsequently, Mann and Pathak engaged in discussions with Sunita Kejriwal and other senior party leaders.