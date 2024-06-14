18-year-old self immolates after being gang-raped in Kota; probe on

KOTA: An 18-year-old died of self-immolation after she was allegedly gang-raped here, police said on Friday.

The police have detained two of the victim's cousins and are on the lookout for three other accused in the case, they said.

Superintendent of Police Kota (Rural) Karan Sharma said that they received information on Friday morning that a woman was admitted to the hospital with burn injuries.

The victim's father narrated the incident to the police and said that the accused had kidnapped her daughter from their house on Thursday night and taken her to a shop.

One of the accused sat outside while the rest raped the woman.

"When her uncle got up to drink water at night, he noticed that his niece was not in the house. He went outside to look for her and heard her screaming from a shop.

When he tried to open the door, the other accused sitting outside, beat him up. After the commotion, the shop's door was opened, and the woman came out crying," he said.

After the incident, the woman locked herself in her room and set herself on fire.

The family managed to douse the flames and rushed her to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivam Joshi said that based on the complaint lodged by the father, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (D) (gang rape), 366 (kidnapping) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.