Kangana slapgate: Locals in Himachal thrash NRI

CHANDIGARH: Days after Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport, two separate cases of assault, one involving a cop, were reported in what appeared to be the fallout of the “attack” on the actor-turned-politician.
A Punjab-origin NRI was allegedly beaten up in a parking area by a group of men in Himachal Pradesh’s tourist hotspot Dalhousie where he had gone along with his Spanish wife on a holiday.
Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal today said the state police would register a ‘zero FIR.’ The Himachal Pradesh Police, however, has maintained that the incident is not linked to any “inter-state or inter-community dispute.” In another incident, an assistant sub-inspector of Chandigarh Police also faced a violent situation at another place in the hill state.
The NRI, Kawaljit Singh, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Amritsar. He has claimed that he was targeted as he is a Punjabi. Dhaliwal, who today visited the Amritsar hospital, said, “I have asked the victim’s family to give its statement to the police.”
In a second incident, ASI Chandigarh Police Paramjit Singh complained that his son called him up while he was in Khajjiar (Himachal), saying locals were objecting to his parking spot. The police officer said when he joined his son, the locals taunted and harassed him while referring to the slapping incident involving Ranaut.
Harassed over parking issue
The Punjab ASI, during a visit to Khajjiar in Himachal was allegedly harassed by the locals and area cops on a parking issue, forcing him to cut short his visit and return to Chandigarh where he is posted.