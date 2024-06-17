Kangana slapgate: Locals in Himachal thrash NRI

CHANDIGARH: Days after Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport, two separate cases of assault, one involving a cop, were reported in what appeared to be the fallout of the “attack” on the actor-turned-politician.

A Punjab-origin NRI was allegedly beaten up in a parking area by a group of men in Himachal Pradesh’s tourist hotspot Dalhousie where he had gone along with his Spanish wife on a holiday.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal today said the state police would register a ‘zero FIR.’ The Himachal Pradesh Police, however, has maintained that the incident is not linked to any “inter-state or inter-community dispute.” In another incident, an assistant sub-inspector of Chandigarh Police also faced a violent situation at another place in the hill state.