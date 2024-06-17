Wedding bells for another Mann minister

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Tourism Minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday solemnized her wedding with advocate-cum-businessman Shahbaaz Singh Sohi. She is the third Punjab minister to get married after AAP came to power in 2022.

Cabinet minister and Kharar MLA married Baltana resident Sohi. The Anand Karaj was held at Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur. Hailing from Mansa, Gagan was earlier a popular singer who belted out hits like ‘Sherni and Cola vs Milk’.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his family, AAP leaders Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Aman Arora, actors Guggu Gill, Satinder Satti, attended the wedding at Sohi banquets owned by the groom’s family.

Maan contested the elections for the first time in 2022 and won from Kharar and became a minister. After 2014, she became an active member of AAP and worked as a volunteer.

The Sohis have traditionally been a Congress-supporting family, as the groom’s late father Ravinder Singh Sohi was close to former Punjab CM Beant Singh.