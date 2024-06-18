First-of-its-kind skin bank facility for Armed Forces established

NEW DELHI: The Armed Forces on Tuesday established a first-of-its-kind skin bank facility at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) New Delhi. The opening of the state-of-the-art facility within the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) will be dedicated to managing and treating soldiers suffering from burn cases which are mostly combat-related.

It will also cater to other skin-related conditions among service members and their families.

The Army said, "The new skin bank will serve as a centralized hub for the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of skin grafts, providing a critical resource for military medical centres across the country."

By establishing this facility the Armed Forces are ensuring that those who have sacrificed for our nation have access to the most advanced skin replacement therapies available.

The significance of this step was underlined as it was recently that New Delhi-based premier AIIMS Burns Block and Safdarjung Hospital have both opened skin banks. The people in this field told TNIE that most skin banks are struggling with skin donations.

The military personnel face peculiar burn injuries which can be either combat or non-combat-related. The majority, as told by officers, are sustained directly and indirectly, while handling explosives and ammunition. There are also burns related to chemicals and gases, among others.

"The launch of this skin bank is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of our service members," said Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee DGMS (Army) & Col Comdt.

"This facility will not only enhance the quality of care we provide but also strengthen our ability to support those who have been affected by devastating injuries."

The skin bank will be staffed by a team of highly trained medical professionals, including plastic surgeons, tissue engineers, and specialized technicians. The facility will adhere to the highest standards of quality control and safety, ensuring the integrity and reliability of skin grafts.

"This skin bank represents a significant leap forward in our ability to treat severe burns and other complex skin conditions," said Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan Commandant Army Hospital (R&R). "By having a dedicated resource for skin tissue, we can provide our patients with the most effective and personalized treatments, ultimately improving their chances of recovery and rehabilitation," he added.