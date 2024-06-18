Jain idols to be restored in Gujarat after protests

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Monday directed officials in Panchmahal district to restore centuries-old Jain idols to their original location near the steps leading to the Kalika Mata temple on Pavagadh hill.
The decision came after community members held protests claiming that the idols of Jain Tirthankars (supreme spiritual teachers) had been removed by the temple trust during a renovation project. However, the trust explained that the idols might have been inadvertently displaced while dismantling an old shed on the stairs, emphasising that there was no malicious intent behind the action.
These Jain idols were originally placed on both sides of the steps of an old, currently unused pathway leading to the hill temple. On Monday, some community members discovered that the idols had been removed from the side walls and placed together in one location, Jain leader Dinesh Shah said.
Upon learning about the removal of 6 to 7 idols, Jain community members and religious leaders staged protests in Vadodara, Halol and Surat, and submitted memoranda to district collectors. In response, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, after consulting Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, ordered the restoration of the idols to their original positions.
“These idols, placed there centuries ago, have been worshiped by people for generations. No permission was ever granted to any trust or individual to remove them. This act has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of many,” Sanghvi said.
“After discussing the issue with the Chief Minister, the Panchmahal district collector has been instructed to reinstall the idols at their original location near the steps,” he added.
In a memorandum submitted to the Halol police, community leader Kiran Duggad accused the trustees of Shree Kalika Mataji Mandir Trust of removing the idols. He demanded immediate restoration of the idols and registration of an FIR against those responsible for “hurting the religious sentiments of Jains.” Vinod Variya, a temple trustee, held a meeting with Jain leaders and district authorities in Halol, where he announced that the idols would be reinstalled at their original place. “I want to clarify that there was no desecration of any religious structure,” Variya said. “Some idols may have been displaced during renovation. However, we reached the solution of restoring the idols to their place.”
Idols of Tirthankars displaced during renovation
The decision came after community members held protests claiming that the idols of Jain Tirthankars had been removed by the temple trust during a renovation project. However, the trust explained the idols might have been displaced while dismantling an old shed on the stairs