Vadodara BJP chief links grant to poor turnout

“Our budget should not be spent in areas that have not voted for us in the past five, ten, or fifteen years. We should focus on the areas where people vote in large numbers,” he added. His statement has drawn condemnation from the Gujarat Congress. Even Yogesh Patel, BJP’s senior MLA from Manjalpur in Vadodara, also expressed his displeasure. BJP MLA Yogesh Patel stated, “Vijaybhai is our president, and those are his personal views, which led him to make such a statement. Politics should not be conducted with hatred towards voters. I completely disagree with city president Vijay Shah’s statement.”

He added, “We do not discriminate based on caste. All communities have an equal right to development. There is no BJP, Congress, or party politics for development. Despite there being no Muslim MLA in the city to date, I have united all communities and served all voters. I have also worked for those who did not vote for me.”

Equal right for all

