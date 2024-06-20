Jharkhand MLAs to get Rs 20k pay hike a month

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government, during a cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat in Ranchi, has increased the allowances of its legislators, ministers, chief minister and others flatly by Rs 20,000. The Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to a total of 33 proposals including that of handing over this responsibility of conducting caste survey to the Personnel Department.

Now, whenever a caste survey is conducted in Jharkhand, it will be conducted by the Personnel Department. Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, after Cabinet meeting, announced that a caste-based survey will be conducted under the supervision of the Personnel Department.

According to the proposal, salary of the legislators have been increased from `40, 000 to `60, 000 along with increase in their allowances regional allowance, hospitality allowance, daily allowance and other allowances.