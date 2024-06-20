Kolkata Diary | Three leaders in touch with TMC after polls

Recently, Saket Gokhle, a Rajya Sabha MP from TMC, hinted that three BJP MPs have been in contact with them since the Lok Sabha elections. Speculation suggests one of them could be Anant Maharaj (Nagen Roy), whom the Chief Minister met. Another name in circulation is Saumitra Khan, who contested on the BJP ticket from Bishnupur in South Bengal. Khan expressed dissatisfaction over not being included in the Union Cabinet. The identity of the third MP remains unclear. In a local interview, Maharaj clarified that despite being elected on a BJP symbol, he does not align himself with the BJP.

Did Jayashi Dasgupta pay the price for her integrity? During the parliamentary elections, the Election Commission replaced Purnendu Majhi, the DM of East Midnapore, with Jayashi Dasgupta, daughter of the well-known IAS officer Jaya Dasgupta. Post the Lok Sabha elections, won by BJP in Tamluk and East Midnapore, Mamata Banerjee reinstated Majhi in East Midnapore once code of conduct ended, while transferring Dasgupta to a minor role as OSD in the Home Personnel Department. Rumors suggest Jayashi was penalized for TMC’s electoral setbacks in East Midnapore.

Dilip Ghosh, a prominent BJP leader from Bengal, has launched scathing criticisms against Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, labelling them as ‘Paltu Ram’ (turncoats). Ghosh referred to late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statement about the importance of valuing long-standing party workers. Ghosh expressed frustration over internal party dynamics and urged reflection among party leadership since the 2021 assembly polls, highlighting issues with fielding decisions and lack of grassroots mobilization. Earlier, Ghosh, who had steered BJP from two MPs and one MLA to 18 MP and 77 MLAs, blamed ‘backstabbing’ and ‘sabotage’.

