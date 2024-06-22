Bangladesh PM Hasina hails 'trusted friend' India amid flurry of measures to boost ties

NEW DELHI: The modernisation of Bangladesh's armed forces, conservation of Teesta water and e-visas for medical patients are among the slew of new initiatives announced during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official visit to India.

"Glad to have welcomed PM Hasina to Delhi, over the year we have met over ten times but this visit is special because we she is our first state guest after our government returned to power for the third term," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

"In line with the plans for modernization of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, we will explore defence industrial cooperation for modernization of the Armed Forces of Bangladesh, to strengthen their capability for defence. We will continue to work closely with Bangladesh for our multifaceted military engagements of exercises, training and capability development," said the joint statement.

PM Modi and PM Hasina reviewed cooperation on water resources, security and enhancing a strong framework on disaster management.

"Over the last year, our two nations have covered significant ground in sectors like infrastructure, connectivity, trade and energy," PM Modi added.

PM Hasina came to India at the invitation of PM Modi and this was her first official overseas state visit to any country since she returned to power in January.

"India is our major neighbour, trusted friend and regional partner. Bangladesh-India relations are growing at a fast pace. I invite PM Modi to visit Bangladesh," said PM Hasina.