Strife in Gujarat BJP: Ex-minister Jawahar Chavda hits back at Union minister Mandaviya

Internal conflicts within the Gujarat BJP are continuing to come to the fore post the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly by-election.

The latest dispute involves Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and former Gujarat Government Minister Jawahar Chavda. The rift came to light after Jawahar Chavda responded via a social media video to what he perceived as an indirect criticism by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a programme held five days ago. Chavda asserted, "If you had the courage, such remarks should have been voiced before or during the elections."

During the Gujarat assembly by-election campaign, Jawahar Chavda, former MLA of the Manavadar assembly seat who had switched from Congress to BJP and previously served as a minister in the Gujarat government, was a prominent figure. His absence from BJP events during the campaign was noted by the party.

BJP MLA Arvind Ladani from Manavadar, for his part, launched a direct attack writing a letter expressing concerns.

"Jawahar Chavda campaigned against Mandaviya and myself, prioritising his family over party interests," he stated.

With the elections now concluded and results announced, tensions linger.