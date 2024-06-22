Strife in Gujarat BJP: Ex-minister Jawahar Chavda hits back at Union minister Mandaviya

Internal conflicts within the Gujarat BJP are continuing to come to the fore post the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly by-election.
The latest dispute involves Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and former Gujarat Government Minister Jawahar Chavda. The rift came to light after Jawahar Chavda responded via a social media video to what he perceived as an indirect criticism by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a programme held five days ago. Chavda asserted, "If you had the courage, such remarks should have been voiced before or during the elections."
During the Gujarat assembly by-election campaign, Jawahar Chavda, former MLA of the Manavadar assembly seat who had switched from Congress to BJP and previously served as a minister in the Gujarat government, was a prominent figure. His absence from BJP events during the campaign was noted by the party.
BJP MLA Arvind Ladani from Manavadar, for his part, launched a direct attack writing a letter expressing concerns.
"Jawahar Chavda campaigned against Mandaviya and myself, prioritising his family over party interests," he stated.
With the elections now concluded and results announced, tensions linger.
In a recent felicitation programme organised by BJP workers at the Manavadar assembly, Mandaviya had made a veiled remark without specifying names, saying, "Those roaming around with the BJP symbol should dedicate themselves to the party. Despite some discontent, I consulted our leaders on what to do, and their response was clear: we must fight."
Five days thereafter, on Saturday, Jawahar Chavda took to social media posting a video in response to the indirect comment made by Mandaviya.
Jawahar Chavda stated in the video, "Mansukh bhai, perhaps you may not remember, but I was known as a dedicated worker. Over ten years, I addressed every concern of the farmers in Manavadar."
"I led a democracy campaign in Junagadh and initiated a BPL assistance program for the underprivileged. Through this initiative, more than 75 thousand impoverished individuals benefited. This was my commitment, and BJP aligned its identity with these efforts. If only there had been courage, such remarks should have been made before the elections, or even during them," he emphasised.
MLA Arvind Ladani, who defected from the Congress to BJP and won the Manavadar assembly by-election concurrent with the Lok Sabha polls, had made serious allegations against Jawahar Chavda.
Ladani claimed that "Raj Chavda, son of former cabinet minister Jawaharbhai Chavda, convened a meeting at his ginning factory where he allegedly instructed over 800 workers to oppose BJP candidate Arvind Ladani in retaliation for his father's electoral loss, and to support the Congress candidate instead.”
Ladani subsequently wrote a letter to state BJP president CR Patil detailing this incident.