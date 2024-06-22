Video shows woman being beaten publicly in MP; one held

DHAR (MP): A video of a woman being beaten publicly by a group of men in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on social media, following which the police have arrested one of the accused, an official said on Saturday.

The opposition Congress targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Madhya Pradesh, saying the incident raises serious questions over the safety of women in the state.

The viral video shows a group of four men holding a saree-clad woman as one man is seen hitting her with a wooden stick. A group of onlookers is also seen in the video.