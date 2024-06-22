Waste to wealth: Joshimath civic body earns from pilgrim leftovers

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, the Joshimath Municipality has successfully transformed the negligent disposal of plastic waste left by pilgrims on the Char Dham pilgrimage route into a lucrative venture. The municipality has collected over three tons of plastic waste from the pilgrimage route in recent days, generating a revenue of Rs 1.2 crore through its recycling efforts.

From an environmental conservation perspective, this initiative has not only mitigated pollution but also significantly bolstered the municipality’s income. The majority of the collected waste consists of discarded mineral water and cold drink bottles left by pilgrims and tourists along the roadside.