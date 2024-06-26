CBI likely to produce Kejriwal in court today

NEW DELHI: Compounding troubles for jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to produce him before a trial court on Wednesday, which could result in his arrest by the agency, sources said on Tuesday.

The fresh development comes hours before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court decision to stay the bail granted to him by a lower court.

Sources said the CBI had questioned Kejriwal on Monday in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement on the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy. On Tuesday, the central agency moved an application before a special court seeking a production warrant for Kejriwal, which was granted.

The CBI will produce Kejriwal before the trial court at 10 am on Wednesday, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. Sources said that since Kejriwal is already in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, his arrest by CBI can take place before a court.

If the CBI arrests Kejriwal and gets his custody, it is unlikely that the Delhi CM will be able to walk out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday even if the SC overturns the Delhi HC’s stay on his bail.

Reacting to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the CBI of “conspiring to register a fake case” against their leader.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Centre is conspiring to foist false cases against Kejriwal in a bid to keep him in jail.