Indian delegates attend Global Women Parliamentarians Conference for the first time

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary delegation, comprising Rajya Sabha MPs Darshana Singh and Dharmshila Gupta, is visiting Doha from June 26-27 this year to attend the Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians.

This year's conference is exploring “the role of women parliamentarians in the development, implementation, and oversight of counter-terrorism and prevention of violent extremism legislation, policies, and strategies.”

It is the first time that the Indian parliament is participating in a global women parliamentarians conference on the subject of counter-terrorism.

Highlighting the measures taken to counter terrorism and prevent violent extremism, Darshana Singh said that India has established a robust security framework, along with sound legislative measures to counter terrorism and prevent violent extremism.

She also said that women, as policymakers and lawmakers, have been contributing significantly to counter these two menaces.