Internal strife intensifies in Rajasthan government over transfers

JAIPUR: Transfers made by a Rajasthan minister have been stopped by another, bringing to the fore a rift in the Bhajan Lal government. The agriculture department under Kirori Lal Meena recently transferred engineers to zila parishads and panchayat samitis. However, the panchayati raj department under Madan Dilawar objected to the transfers and halted them, sources said, exposing differences between the two ministers.

When reached out by this newspaper, neither Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena nor Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar refused to comment on the issue. The practice has been that the rural development and panchayati raj departments have been managed by one minister. Under the Bhajan Lal ministry the responsibilities have been split between Meena and Dilawar.