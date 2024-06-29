Ask husbands to drink at home if you want them to quit alcohol: MP minister

BHOPAL : Ask husbands to drink at home, if you want them to quit drinking alcohol,” a Madhya Pradesh minister has advised women for getting their better-halves free from alcoholism.

Addressing a public awareness program about the Nasha Mukti (freedom from addiction) campaign in the state capital Bhopal on Friday, the minister for social justice Narayan Singh Kushwah said, “Female members of families hold the key to the success of this campaign. They should ask their husbands to bring liquor and drink and eat before them in the house instead of drinking outside. Drinking before her (wife) will lead to gradual reduction in drinking limit, as he (husband) will feel ashamed drinking in front of wife and children. Then tell him (husband) that drinking habits will have the same effect on the children. This all will gradually lead to the men leaving drinking habits completely out of regular embarrassment before family at home,” Kushwah said.

He further advised the women to not give food to the male members when they return home drunk. “Instead show them Belan (rolling pin). The women should form strong Belan Gang communities, which work proactively at making men quit drinking, by showing them Belan (rolling pin).”

Kushwah is the third time BJP MLA from Gwalior South seat of Gwalior district.