Ask husbands to drink at home if you want them to quit alcohol: MP minister

BHOPAL : Ask husbands to drink at home, if you want them to quit drinking alcohol,” a Madhya Pradesh minister has advised women for getting their better-halves free from alcoholism.
Addressing a public awareness program about the Nasha Mukti (freedom from addiction) campaign in the state capital Bhopal on Friday, the minister for social justice Narayan Singh Kushwah said, “Female members of families hold the key to the success of this campaign. They should ask their husbands to bring liquor and drink and eat before them in the house instead of drinking outside. Drinking before her (wife) will lead to gradual reduction in drinking limit, as he (husband) will feel ashamed drinking in front of wife and children. Then tell him (husband) that drinking habits will have the same effect on the children. This all will gradually lead to the men leaving drinking habits completely out of regular embarrassment before family at home,” Kushwah said.
He further advised the women to not give food to the male members when they return home drunk. “Instead show them Belan (rolling pin). The women should form strong Belan Gang communities, which work proactively at making men quit drinking, by showing them Belan (rolling pin).”
Kushwah is the third time BJP MLA from Gwalior South seat of Gwalior district.
The minister’s advice to the women in Bhopal on Friday, revived the 2017 memories of the senior most MP minister of then BJP government, Gopal Bhargava having gifted washing bats (mogaris) to newly married brides at a mass marriage function to keep a check on their husbands if they indulged in drinking alcohol.
At the mass marriage ceremony of 700 couples on the festival of Akshaya Tritiya in his Garhakota town of Sagar district, the minister gifted each bride mogaris (washing bats). While one side of the bats read in blue “sharabiyon ke sudhar hetu bhent” (a gift to reform the drunkards) the reverse side read in the red “police nahi bolegi” (police won’t interfere).
“Illicit liquor is a big menace in the state and sans public participation, the government alone cannot put it under check. The bats are a symbolic gift to the newly married daughters to use effectively against the alcoholics. And at the target of these brides would be all alcoholics, spanning from husband to everyone else. Use this below on those who indulge in alcoholism,” Bhargava had said.