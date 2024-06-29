Delhi Police lodge FIR in Owaisi house vandalism matter

NEW DELHI: An FIR was lodged by the Delhi Police on the complaint of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi regarding vandalism outside his official residence in the national capital two days back.

Some unidentified miscreants, allegedly members of right wing outfits, had smeared black paint on the parliamentarian's nameplate installed outside his residence at Ashoka Road in Lutyen's Delhi on Thursday.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, the FIR was registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code at the Parliament Street police station.

Notably, it was not the first time that Owaisi's house has come under attack. Earlier too, in fact many times, the Hyderabad MP's residence which is located just opposite the Delhi Police headquarters has been subjected to vandalism by the members of right-wing outfits.

After the incident, Owaisi slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the repeated acts of vandalism at his house.

"When I asked Delhi Police officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not" Owaisi posted on X.

He further stated that such incidents do not scare him. "....Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones," the MP wrote.