Dr Jaishankar to visit Qatar on June 30

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will embark on an official visit to Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, June 30.

During his visit, he is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

"I had a wonderful meeting with HH Sheikh Thani. We reviewed the full range of India-Qatar relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in various sectors. India and Qatar ties are growing stronger and stronger," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said after meeting Sheikh Thani in February.

This will be Dr. Jaishankar's third overseas visit since he assumed office for the second time. His first visit was to Sri Lanka, followed by the UAE. After returning from Qatar, Dr. Jaishankar will head to Astana to represent India at the SCO Summit.

India and Qatar share historic and friendly relations marked by regular exchange of high-level visits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Qatar in February this year (14th-15th) and held discussions with Qatar’s Amir, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

While India and Qatar are significant trading partners, with India importing gas from Qatar, the relationship also saw a major diplomatic success when PM Modi's intervention led to the release and repatriation of eight Indian naval veterans who had been imprisoned in Qatar and sentenced to death. This was considered one of the biggest diplomatic coups.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "EAM’s visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural and people-to-people ties, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest."

Dr. Jaishankar's visit underscores the growing strength of India-Qatar relations and the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.